Megan Thee Stallion Takes A Glimpse Into A Steamy Future On 'Sex Talk'

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion signed to 300 Entertainment last year and has become one of the most prominent rising women in rap. Her intensity is addicting; the power in her booming voice translates her cunning, sexual prowess. She's uncompromising, unabashed, and most importantly, herself. She has released a new song, "Sex Talk," that oozes with an erotic tension that makes her music a masterclass in teasing. It's also a bit different than the standard idea of a steamy song, so it's a bit harder to place in a box. But those old, outdated, song categories need to be trashed anyway.

"Sex Talk" is a sensual record that cuts the theatrics of being steamy and hops straight to the point – the act of sex itself. Imagine the imprint of hands on the glass doors leading to an immense, foggy shower. Or the foggy windows of an occupied car, with inhabitants immersed in an erotic fantasy while parked in a dimly lit lot. "Sex Talk" isn't a soothing record with melodies and other classic signifiers of a song to bone to. It's bone-crushing with trap elements, most chiefly being the cold, Voldemort-like delivery of the song's focus. Megan's cold delivery is powerful and raw and it's not really like anything you've heard before. She speaks of sex with 100% clarity; she's a seeress with a prophecy destined to come to light. We never doubt her abilities in the bedroom or her capability on the microphone. Her breath control, manner of stopping and flipping her rap style on a dime, and ability to creating intense, vivid depictions of steamy scenes reveal an artist dedicated to the craft first. She's a captivating lyricist with a premiere skill set altogether, not just a captivating "female rapper."

Megan Thee Stallion recently revealed that her sophomore album Fever will be coming out in the near future. "Sex Talk" will be the LP's lead single. Her debut studio album, Tina Snow, came out last December. Since then, there's been so much growth on her end that it's wise to prep the follow-up so soon.