Khalid's Last Two Years Have Been All About Evolution

Khalid is out to re-define rhythm and blues music for the second time in two years – something that should be borderline impossible for someone who's only 21 years old. But his sophomore studio album Free Spirit comes out on Friday (April 5) and it'll surely exist at the intersections of country, pop, funk, rhythm, blues, red, yellow — you get the gist. Khalid's a system, an artist with a booming baritone voice who creates on impulse and disregards genre or structure. The title of his latest effort is fitting, to say the least.

It's been two years since Khalid's debut LP, American Teen, an album that captured the friction of youth, that state of confusion where you aren't quite congealed as a person, where everything feels right, even when, in actuality, it's wrong. The love you're feeling is fleeting, and marijuana solves all problems. But since the LP's release, the singer has been up to a lot. It's time to trace that growth as we all prepare ourselves for his next project.