"Talk" is one of the more up-tempo songs in Khalid's genre-spanning catalogue, and its new visuals are smiley, happy, and candy-coated to match. Happy Monday, everyone!

The Emil Nava-directed video takes a page out of Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," dropping Khalid in a variety of bright, color-coded backdrops. The Texas singer models some cool monochrome styles as he grooves along to the Disclosure-produced track, while a crew of dancers do their thing around him. What the vid lacks in narrative, it makes up for with playful color schemes and, in true Khalid style, total contagious energy.

Khalid is already in the midst of a busy spring — he made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, performing "Talk" and "Better" on the Idris Elba-hosted episode. Both tracks appear on his hotly anticipated sophomore album, Free Spirit, due on April 5. Two days before that, the singer will premiere a companion film (also directed by Nava) that will screen in theaters worldwide. If "Talk" is any indication, expect more eye-catching visuals from Khalid and Nava soon.