Swae Lee Is Coming For The Song Of The Summer Crown With 'Guatemala'

Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns

The Song of the Summer race is on and Rae Sremmurd is gunning for the top spot. Today (April 12), Swae Lee released "Guatemala" featuring Slim Jxmmi, his second solo single from Swaecation.

The Karl Rubin, TuneDaRula, and Mally Mall-produced track sounds like a tropical oasis. Lee described it as part two of "Unforgettable," which is a perfect descriptor. So in a world where Cardi B's Invasion of Privacy is packed with numerous hits, Drake's "Nice For What" threatens to break all the streaming records, and Nicki Minaj is dropping two songs on the same day, where does "Guatemala" fair?

Swaecation's second single is a continued evolution for Lee. It takes what made "Unforgettable" and "Hurt To Look" so infectious and doubles down. The sparse beat gives way to Swae's melodic lilt and dream-like processed vocals. By the time the Rae Sremmurd crooner sings, "We can get away-ay, maybe to Guatemala ('temala) / Got me goin' deep, got me all in freshwater (goin' under)," it feels like a nice breeze floating across a hot summer day. Slim Jxmmi even appears by track's end to show off his singing voice, which is a nice gravelly contrast to his brother.

Book your trip to "Guatemala" now. Prices are about to go up.