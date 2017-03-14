Khalid And Normani Kordei Are High School Royalty In ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ Video

YouTube

Khalid — poster boy for the American Teen experience — has dropped a new music video, and it’s a nostalgia-fueled trek through high school.

The Calmatic-directed “Young Dumb & Broke” vid drops us right in the middle of the last, lazy day of school. Khalid and his buds lounge on the lawn, inhale pizza, play with water guns... basically, everything except actual work. The whole thing plays out like a high school yearbook, branding teens with superlatives like Best Hair, Class Clown, and Most Likely To Not Give A Fuck.

Khalid, for his part, gets crowned Prom King alongside his Queen, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei. If these two don’t scream “high school royalty,” then I don’t know who does.

Besides Kordei, the clip features a slew of special guests. Dennis Haskins, who played Mr. Belding on Saved By The Bell, is Khalid’s principal, and Wayne Brady is a disgruntled janitor. Elsewhere, She’s All That star Rachael Leigh Cook is a gracious teacher, and All That’s Kel Mitchell is a cafeteria worker with stellar dance moves. Just your run-of-the-mill high school experience.

Last month, Khalid performed “Young Dumb & Broke” as part of MTV’s Push: Artist to Watch series. Check that out here, and if you’re digging his style, rest assured you’ll see more of him soon — he recently earned his first-ever VMA nomination for Best New Artist.