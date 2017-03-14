Normani Puts On A Sexy Show As Khalid Watches In 'Love Lies' Video

YouTube/RCA

This week, the world was gifted a Valentine's Day miracle when Khalid and Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei dropped their joint single "Love Lies." And because the world can actually be a nice place sometimes, the pair presented us with the song's music video just two days later, on Friday (February 16).

This one is steamy. The basic premise is that Khalid is a valet at the hotel where Normani is apparently headed for a romantic tryst. But of course, things aren't exactly as they seem.

I won't spoil the ending, but the video — directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz — is essentially split into three acts: one where Khalid's mundane job as an impeccably well-dressed valet is established, one where Normani strips off nearly everything and puts on a show for the ages in the window of her hotel room, and one where the true nature of her meet-up is revealed. It's a nice ending.

On the Grammys red carpet last month, Khalid praised Normani in a conversation with MTV News. "Normani's voice is so beautiful," he said. "Her style and just the sauce that she has, it's just so unmatchable."

"Love Lies" is one of the lead singles from the upcoming Love, Simon film soundtrack, featuring appearances from Bleachers, The 1975, Troye Sivan, and more.

Oh, and because it's Friday and we could all use it, here's a good GIF from the video. Enjoy it.