Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He was all smiles while accepting his first Moon Person

Khalid’s VMA Win For Best New Artist Is ‘The Start Of Something Great’

What’s Khalid’s current “Location,” you ask? Probably at a VMA after-party celebrating his first-ever Moon Person for Best New Artist.

Thanks to his stellar debut album, American Teen, the 19-year-old bested fellow nominees Kodak Black, SZA, Young M.A., Julia Michaels, and Noah Cyrus. He was all smiles as he took the stage, and took the opportunity to thank his mom, his best friends, and his hometown of El Paso, Texas.

“Thank you to all my fans. I love you guys so much,” he added. “And, before I leave, this is the start of something great.” No doubt about that.

The 2017 VMAs have touched down at the Forum in Inglewood, California, airing live on MTV.