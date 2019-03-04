Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson Channel Gaga and Bradley In 'Shallow' Tribute

ITV

Looks like we've got another Jackson and Ally duet on our hands.

Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson took The Jonathan Ross Show viewers on a musical journey with their own brief rendition of A Star Is Born's Grammy- and Academy Award-winning track "Shallow."

The pair appeared on the popular British talk show as part of a promotion for their upcoming superhero flick Captain Marvel, and the conversation shifted to the fact that yes, Brie Larson can actually sing.

Following Jennifer Hudson's quick rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" while discussing her starring role in the Queen of Soul's upcoming biopic, Ross was in a musical mood. He quickly reminded the audience that Larson also had an album out in the past to a shocked Hudson and Will.i.am.

"How dare you?" teased Brie, obviously a little embarrassed by Ross unearthing a veritable relic from the past. But she was definitely game for showing her voice off. "Should I audition for The Voice?" she quipped.

She launched into Cats' "Jellicle Songs For Jellicle Cats" at first, calling it her "go-to." In their makeshift Voice "audition," both fellow guests Hudson and Will.i.am turned around as Larson squealed with glee.

But it wasn't until her next tune that everyone was truly dazzled by her vocals. Jackson cozied up close to Larson, humming the chorus to "Shallow" and mirroring the iconic poses Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper assumed during their performance of the song at the Oscars.

Larson began belting "In the sha-la-la-la-la-lows," with an extra "S." Every A Song Is Born stan knows it's "Shallow," but go off, Brie! She also bungled another of the song's lyrics, proclaiming "I'll never hit the ground," when it's actually "I'll never meet the ground." Lyrical missteps aside, we gotta say, she totally killed it with Jackson as her own personal Bradley Cooper.

"I don't know the other words!" she joked, giggling as she launched into the rest of the song. Even Ross was impressed, uttering a "wow."

Brie's album came out when she was 16 (in 2005!), in case you were wondering, and it was called Finally Out of P.E. Her poppy solo hit "She Said" may have been forgotten by now, but you probably recall one of Larson's other big musical moments, specifically the one seen in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Larson took the stage as Envy Adams, one of Scott Pilgrim's maniacal exes, to sing her band The Clash at Demonhead's hit single, "Black Sheep." Of course, in the real world it was a song by Metric, but Larson totally killed it, making the song hers in more than a few ways.

As far as "Shallow," Larson and Jackson aren't the first to cover the popular song, with Ally Brooke and Tori Kelly taking on a surprise rendition of the song during Kelly's headlining concert, and Nick Jonas blessing the world with an acoustic tribute on Instagram. It seems everyone is still starstruck over A Star Is Born, and honestly, we can't blame them.

If it's Captain Marvel you're fizzing over to see, there isn't that much longer to wait for it. Larson and Jackson will bring Carol Danvers and Nick Fury to life in the upcoming film on March 8.