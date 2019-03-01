Ally Brooke And Tori Kelly Covered 'Shallow,' And They Brilliantly Tag-Teamed *That* Note

Getty Images

Move aside, Ally Maine — there's another Ally in town.

On Thursday night (February 28), Ally Brooke took a break from slaying dance routines to check out Tori Kelly's headlining concert in Los Angeles. And because the two are such good pals, Tori brought the former Fifth Harmony member onstage for a surprise performance of everyone's favorite song to cover: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow."

For their take on the Grammy- and Oscar-winning A Star Is Born duet, Tori and Ally traded verses, letting their soulful vocals fill the room with just an acoustic guitar beneath them. When it came time for *that* epic long note, they took a tag-team approach, with Tori taking the lead and Ally finishing it off. Everyone from Nick Jonas to Kelly Clarkson to Lea Michele and Darren Criss have covered "Shallow," but this might be one of the best yet.

After their joint performance, Ally took to Instagram to gush, "SO THIS HAPPENED LAST NIGHT!!! Thank you so much for inviting me to be a surprise guest at your show here in LA! This was so special😭 So honored to have shared the stage with you my beautiful friend. I love you so much Tori."

Indeed, the two singers do go back quite a ways — take a trip down memory lane by revisiting this amazing throwback pic of Tori and Fifth Harmony (and Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes; no big deal).