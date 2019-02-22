Nick Jonas Channels His Inner Jackson Maine With 'Shallow' Cover

Getty Images

Looks like Nick Jonas is ready for the Oscars.

Jonas Brothers fans may be waiting with bated breath over whether or not the trio will soon reunite, but in the meantime the third sibling is giving us life with some new music of his own, or at least his rendition of a very popular song.

Jonas took to Instagram for a stripped down version of A Star Is Born's Oscar-nominated track "Shallow." Clad in a casual hoodie and baseball cap combo, the "Jealous" crooner gave the track a soulful, heartfelt treatment that has commenters swooning.

"In honor of Oscar weekend... such a beautiful song," Jonas captioned the short clip, tagging wife Priyanka Chopra in an adorable dedication. She may have even filmed the video, because who'd want to miss their husband during a sweet moment like this?

The acoustic tribute was less of a spectacle than Lady Gaga's 2019 Grammys performance, but it was indeed true to the spirit of A Star Is Born, and we want to hear the full version ASAP. Unfortunately, Nick caps the song off right after the end of the first chorus.

The popular song has been racking up awards this season, as has A Star Is Born. The Oscar-nominated film took home the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media with "Shallow," and a BAFTA Award for Best Original Music in the same day. The movie itself is up for several Oscars, including Best Picture, Lead Actor for Bradley Cooper, Lead Actress for Lady Gaga, Supporting Actor for Sam Elliott, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Sound Mixing, and of course Original Song.

Perhaps if "Shallow" takes home the Oscar it's nominated for this weekend when the award ceremony finally takes place, Nick will bless our feeds with a more complete version of the song. Watch how it all goes down this Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET.