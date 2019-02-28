Lady Gaga Says She And Bradley Cooper Aren't In Love — Even If Ally And Jackson Maine Were

Ed Herrera via Getty Images

2018's A Star Is Born is a classic story of love, stardom, and tragedy — one that Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper made into a huge pop culture moment. The power of their portrayals can be found in the accolades they've received; two Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and over 60 other trophies since the film has been released.

The chemistry between the two leads was magnetic, creating scenes of what appeared to be a genuine connection that made the romantic story that much more authentic and ultimately heartbreaking. But on the Wednesday night (February 27) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gaga grabbed the figurative microphone to tell everyone that the acting was just acting and that there were no actual sparks between them.

Gaga took the stage with Kimmel for a lengthy discussion about all things A Star is Born. "It's been quite a week," she said before putting the Oscar trophy for Best Original Song for "Shallow" from the film on the table. The host quickly launched into a discussion about the film, digging into the question that everyone wanted to know following the film itself and their performance of "Shallow" at the 2019 Academy Awards: Is there any real-life romance between the two?

Gaga immediately rolled her eyes at the question, giving the answer everyone wanted to know before she even opened her mouth. "Social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet, and what it's done to pop culture is abysmal," she said. "People saw love and, guess what, that's what we wanted you to see."

In addition to talking more about A Star Is Born, there was also a reminder that a 12-minute-extended cut of the film is coming back to theaters starting this Friday for a week. For the Jackson- and Ally Maine-obsessed, this is the opportunity to explore more of their relationship, and, by extension, the acting that went into making it feel so real.

Check out the discussion about the film and relationships above.