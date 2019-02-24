Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' Fulfills Its Destiny As The Oscar Winner For Best Original Song

Getty Images

Lady Gaga will now and forever be known as "Academy Award winner Lady Gaga."

Just minutes after taking the stage for an extremely intimate performance with Bradley Cooper, the A Star Is Born actress took home her first Oscar, for Best Original Song. The winning number, of course, was "Shallow," the epic anthem that sparked the relationship between Gaga's Ally and Cooper's Jackson, and the musical core of the Best Picture contender.

Taking the stage alongside her "Shallow" co-writers — Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt — Gaga was overcome with emotion as she thanked her parents and sister, who were watching from the audience. She also sweetly said to Cooper, "There is not a single person on the planet that could've sang this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us."

She continued, "If you're at home and you're sitting on your couch and you're watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work. I worked hard for a long time. And it's not about winning, but what it's about is not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it. ... It's not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down and you're beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going."

"Shallow" faced stiff competition for Best Original Song — also nominated were the uplifting RBG anthem "I'll Fight," the soothing Mary Poppins Returns lullaby "The Place Where Lost Things Go," the country ditty "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and the shimmering Black Panther hit "All the Stars" by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

Still, Gaga and Cooper's duet had every possible form of momentum heading into the awards show on Sunday night (February 24), having already won a Golden Globe and a pair of Grammys. Admit it: You knew from the moment you heard *that* note that this track deserved gold. Just as Ally was fated to crash through the surface and become a star, "Shallow" has finally achieved its destiny.