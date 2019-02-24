Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Get Very, Very Close While Performing 'Shallow' At The Oscars

Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper said they were going to do something unexpected at the 2019 Oscars. In fact, the exact quote from Cooper was, "There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it." Unorthodox is one way to describe it. I'd probably go with, uh, passionate.

Honestly, I don't feel like I was emotionally — or mentally — prepared to watch the central couple from A Star Is Born make intimate heart-eyes at each other while singing "Shallow" to each other... and only to each other on a stage in front of the entirety of Hollywood!!!

It felt almost too intimate, as Cooper and Gaga took to the Oscars stage from their seats — this pair needed no formal introduction — and then proceeded to sing the Oscar-winning song to a silent audience. (Everyone was truly stunned.) Cooper was a little shaky to start, but you know what? All he had to do was look into Gaga's eyes, and he was OK.

The songstress then proceeded to take her place at her piano, and, well, the rest is written into cinematic history. Cue the Ahhh-AH-Ah-ah-ahhhhh-Ahhhhh-ahhhhh.

Oh, wait. There was one more thing. Cooper, proving why he really deserved that Best Actor nomination, got up from his seat — with intent and determination — and moved to sit by his leading lady (Gaga) at the piano... where they then decided to sit cheek-to-cheek and deliver the final notes of the song together. You really have to see it to believe it.

If this is how A Star Is Born is remembered by the Academy in 40 years, then so be it! It's not like it's winning any other awards tonight.