Lady Gaga Went Off The Deep End While Performing 'Shallow' At The Grammys

Getty Images

Ain't it hard keeping it so hardcore, Lady Gaga?

The songstress really lived up to the lyrics of her Golden Globe- and BAFTA-winning song from A Star Is Born, "Shallow," during her performance at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday (February 10). Joined by her friend and frequent collaborator, Mark Ronson, Gaga pushed the Oscar-nominated pop-rock ballad off the deep end with a performance that was part performance art, part shimmering pop opera. There was drama! Rhinestones! Twirls! And a final, lingering stare into the camera.

To sum it up: It was the perfect reminder that Oscar voting opens Tuesday, February 12 — and Lady Gaga is up for not only Best Original Song — which she has in the bag at this point — but also Best Actress. And after the memorable performance she gave on-stage at the Grammys, how can she not be at the forefront of voters' minds?

Gaga scored five Grammy nominations this year, four of them for "Shallow." She's already taken home three Grammys tonight — including Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — so if the woman wants to writhe on-stage in glitter and platform heels, then she can, OK? She's earned it.

Rock on, Gaga.