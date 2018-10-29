Watch Lea Michele And Darren Criss Channel A Star Is Born While Covering 'Shallow'

John Lamparski/Getty Images

The spirit of Glee is still alive on the LM/DC tour! During their Las Vegas tour stop on Friday (October 26), Lea Michele and Darren Criss hit the stage with their rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born hit, "Shallow," and the cover felt just like old times.

Criss brought Michele onstage for the surprise duet while echoing sentiments he's already enthusiastically expressed on Instagram. "I'm obsessed with the remake of A Star Is Born," he said, also noting that this was the first time they were tackling the song together. "We literally sang this — never," Michele reiterated.

Of course, there were no audible first-time jitters. Criss's smooth strumming and pitch-perfect tone set the emotion, while Michele's powerful voice was a natural fit for Gaga's now-legendary wails.

And the duo appreciated covering the song as much as we all appreciated hearing it. "Singing 'Shallow' tonight was a dream. Thank you, Vegas," Michele wrote on Instagram later that night.

LM and DC still have a few more U.S. stops before flying across the pond for shows in the U.K. and Ireland, so be prepared for more excellent covers to come!