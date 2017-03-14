Here's A Complete Guide To DC's Upcoming Superhero Movies

Getty Images/WireImage

From 'Aquaman' to 'Birds of Prey' to 'Wonder Woman 2,' here's every DC movie currently in the works

For the past decade, Marvel has dominated the superhero box office with one record-breaking movie after another, while DC has struggled to maintain a consistent pace. Now that the first chapter of Marvel's cinematic success is coming to a close, it seems like every week DC and Warner Bros. are announcing new competitive additions to their feature-film slate.

From all of the upcoming Harley Quinn appearances (at least three!) and the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 2, to the renowned directors Steven Spielberg and Ava DuVernay tackling the less mainstream lore, it can be nearly impossible to maintain that mental list.

To aid your comic book catch-up, here's the complete line-up of all the movies coming to the DC film universe in the years to come, and everything we know about them so far.