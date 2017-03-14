Smile! Jared Leto Is Getting His Own Joker Movie

Warner Bros.

Not to be confused with the three other Joker movies in the works

Somewhere, Jared Leto's Joker is slowly cackling as his plans to take over the DC Extended Universe come into fruition. "Heh, heh, heh, heh, aahhh..."

According to Variety, Warner Bros. is adding another movie starring the Batman supervillain to the long list of DC movies coming soon. The flick will bring Leto's iteration of the character back to the big screen, this time in a starring role, after 2016's Suicide Squad (barely) introduced the character. Leto is also signed on to executive produce the project.

That makes a total of four movies that the Joker is set to appear in (and three for the Oscar winner), including Suicide Squad 2, with Will Smith and Margot Robbie also returning as Deadshot and Harley Quinn, respectively; a Joker and Harley Quinn criminal love story starring Leto and Robbie from the duo behind This Is Us; and a totally separate Joker origin story from The Hangover's Todd Phillips and produced by Martin Scorsese, which will allow another actor — perhaps Joaquin Phoenix — to crow his version of, "Why so serious?"

The general storyline or timeframe for the movie is not yet known, but the search for a writer has begun.