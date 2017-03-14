2018 Oscar Winners: See The Full List

Getty Images

'The Shape of Water' leads with 13 nominations, but will 'Get Out' surprise us all?

What do you get when a romantic fish-man, a figure skater who may or may not have been involved in an Olympic-size scandal, and a brain-swapping mad scientist who thinks being black is trendy walk into a room? Well, we are about to find out. Settle in and get ready for Sufjan Stevens to soothe your soul, because the 2018 Oscars are here!

The bittersweet night marks both the culmination and end of an awards season that saw strides in diversity and inclusion, as Dee Rees became the first black woman nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Rachel Morrison became the first woman nominated for Best Cinematography, Yance Ford became the first trans director nominated in any category, and the Best Director category broadened its range with Greta Gerwig as the fifth woman and Jordan Peele as the fifth black filmmaker ever nominated.

The Shape of Water leads the nominees with 13 nods, with Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri trailing with eight and seven nods, respectively. But who will dominate the night?

Pop that final bottle of sparkling cider of the season and read on as MTV News tracks the winners below. And the Oscar goes to...

BEST PICTURE

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Get Out

Dunkirk

The Post

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

BEST DIRECTOR

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

BEST ACTOR

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Meryl Streep, The Post

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Call Me By Your Name

Mudbound

Molly's Game

The Disaster Artist

Logan

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Lady Bird

Get Out

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Shape of Water

The Big Sick

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: Coco

The Breadwinner

Loving Vincent

Ferdinand

The Boss Baby

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Phantom Thread

Beauty and the Beast

Victoria & Abdul

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

BEST FILM EDITING

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Baby Driver

I, Tonya

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: Darkest Hour

Wonder

Victoria & Abdul

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: The Shape of Water

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

Darkest Hour

Beauty and the Beast

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The Shape of Water

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)

"Remember Me," Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)

"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall (Diane Warren, Common)

"Mighty River," Mudbound (Mary J. Blige)

BEST SOUND EDITING

WINNER: Dunkirk

Blade Runner 2049

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Baby Driver

The Shape of Water

BEST SOUND MIXING

WINNER: Dunkirk

Blade Runner 2049

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Baby Driver

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Kong: Skull Island

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: Icarus

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Strong Island

Last Men in Aleppo

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

WINNER: A Fantastic Woman

The Square

Loveless

The Insult

On Body And Soul

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

WINNER: Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Revolting Rhymes

Lou

Negative Space

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Heroin(e)

Edith+Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

DeKalb Elementary

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

My Nephew Emmett

The Eleven O'Clock