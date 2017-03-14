2018 Oscar Winners: See The Full List

What do you get when a romantic fish-man, a figure skater who may or may not have been involved in an Olympic-size scandal, and a brain-swapping mad scientist who thinks being black is trendy walk into a room? Well, we are about to find out. Settle in and get ready for Sufjan Stevens to soothe your soul, because the 2018 Oscars are here!
The bittersweet night marks both the culmination and end of an awards season that saw strides in diversity and inclusion, as Dee Rees became the first black woman nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Rachel Morrison became the first woman nominated for Best Cinematography, Yance Ford became the first trans director nominated in any category, and the Best Director category broadened its range with Greta Gerwig as the fifth woman and Jordan Peele as the fifth black filmmaker ever nominated.
The Shape of Water leads the nominees with 13 nods, with Dunkirk and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri trailing with eight and seven nods, respectively. But who will dominate the night?
Pop that final bottle of sparkling cider of the season and read on as MTV News tracks the winners below. And the Oscar goes to...
BEST PICTURE
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Get Out
Dunkirk
The Post
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
BEST DIRECTOR
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
BEST ACTOR
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Meryl Streep, The Post
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Call Me By Your Name
Mudbound
Molly's Game
The Disaster Artist
Logan
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Lady Bird
Get Out
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape of Water
The Big Sick
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
WINNER: Coco
The Breadwinner
Loving Vincent
Ferdinand
The Boss Baby
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Rachel Morrison, Mudbound
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: Phantom Thread
Beauty and the Beast
Victoria & Abdul
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
BEST FILM EDITING
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Baby Driver
I, Tonya
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
WINNER: Darkest Hour
Wonder
Victoria & Abdul
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: The Shape of Water
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
Darkest Hour
Beauty and the Beast
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The Shape of Water
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Mystery of Love," Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
"Remember Me," Coco (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez)
"This Is Me," The Greatest Showman (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul)
"Stand Up for Something," Marshall (Diane Warren, Common)
"Mighty River," Mudbound (Mary J. Blige)
BEST SOUND EDITING
WINNER: Dunkirk
Blade Runner 2049
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Baby Driver
The Shape of Water
BEST SOUND MIXING
WINNER: Dunkirk
Blade Runner 2049
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Baby Driver
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
WINNER: Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
Kong: Skull Island
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
WINNER: Icarus
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Strong Island
Last Men in Aleppo
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
WINNER: A Fantastic Woman
The Square
Loveless
The Insult
On Body And Soul
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
WINNER: Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Revolting Rhymes
Lou
Negative Space
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Heroin(e)
Edith+Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
DeKalb Elementary
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
My Nephew Emmett
The Eleven O'Clock