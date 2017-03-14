Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman First Reactions Are Here — It's The Best DC Movie Yet

Annnd exhale. If you've been eagerly waiting (and holding your breath) to read the early reactions of Wonder Woman, then I have some very good news for you: The first reviews are in — and they're stellar.

On Thursday (May 18), the social media embargo for the film finally lifted, prompting critics and members of the press to tweet their reactions to the Patty Jenkins film. Following the lukewarm critical receptions of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, DC and Warner Bros. really needed a win with Wonder Woman, and according to the critics, they finally have one. Not only is star Gal Gadot being hailed as a "legit movie star" in the iconic role, but her "magnetic" onscreen chemistry with Chris Pine (the most underrated Chris) is also "charming as hell."

Then again, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the first major superhero film directed by a woman and starring a woman has the "heart [and] humanity" the DCEU so desperately needed. Check out some of the early Wonder Woman reactions below. (And yes, the Lasso of Truth was used to ensure complete earnestness.)

It's easily the best of the DCEU

Gadot and Pine have incredible chemistry

Gadot is Wonder Woman

It's not perfect, but it's genuinely funny

It sounds like Wonder Woman could be the film that changes the narrative on the DC Extended Universe. With multiple projects in the works — including Joss Whedon's solo Batgirl film and James Wan's Aquaman movie, which is currently in production — and the long-awaited Justice League movie hitting theaters this November, DC needs all of the momentum it can get. Not to mention, Wonder Woman is also Geoff Johns first real test as the head of DC Films.

Wonder Woman hits theaters June 2.