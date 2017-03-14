Ryan Reynolds Perfectly Responds To Wonder Woman's Box Office Success

Warner Bros. / 20th Century Fox

Sometimes it's hard to tell where Deadpool ends and Ryan Reynolds begins. They're both foul-mouthed dudes obsessed with Hugh Jackman, but at the end of the day, they both have a heart of gold. After all, Deadpool is a Hufflepuff, and Reynolds, well, he's a Canadian, which is pretty much the same thing.

The Merc with a Mouth's latest good deed? Congratulating Wonder Woman on her continued box office success. Over the weekend, Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman officially passed Deadpool at the domestic box office to become the 10th highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in the U.S. (And Diana of Themyscira isn't done climbing the ranks!) In response to the Amazonian feat, Deadpool's alter ego Reynolds took time to praise the critically acclaimed DCEU film on social media.

Reynolds posted a photo of Deadpool forming a heart around his Wonder Woman chain with his hands. The Deadpool-approved caption read: "The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman."

Jenkins responded to the actor's good sportsmanship, tweeting, "You are the absolute greatest, Ryan Reynolds ... Thank you! We love you and your movie too."

As for Wonder Woman's worldwide gross, which currently sits at $745.6 million, the film has yet to premiere in Japan, which could be what it needs to overtake Deadpool's international haul of $783.1 million. Gird your loins, Wade: Wonder Woman isn't done with you — or those Guardians of the Galaxy — just yet.