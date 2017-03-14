Here's Everything We Know About Ariana Grande's Fourth Album

It’s very personal

Grande reportedly co-wrote each song on the album, and it’s said to be her most “personal” project yet. That makes sense, given all that’s happened in the two years since Dangerous Woman. Most famously, her concert in Manchester last year was the site of a terrorist bombing that killed 22 people and injured dozens more. Grande rebounded in stunning fashion by organizing a star-studded benefit show and by bravely resuming her worldwide Dangerous Woman tour. She had actually started writing her new album before the bombing, and reportedly took some time off to reevaluate the work in the aftermath of the tragedy.

In September 2017, she told Billboard, “It's been very challenging for all of us involved. It would be nice to really hold my loved ones close for a little while, stay home for a little bit. But knowing me, I’m going to be in the studio because I love it, and I want to create. I started an album already a year ago, over a year ago, but I want to keep creating, and it’s not done yet. So I’m going to take my sweet ass time, so I’ll be rested and ready to go again as soon as possible.”