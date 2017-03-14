It's Official: Ariana Grande And Troye Sivan Are Collaborating!

John Phillips/Getty Images + Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

Just before the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve, Ariana Grande teased some mysterious murmurs out of the studio and told us, plain and simple, that we can expect new music from her in 2018.

We can also expect new dynamic duets, it turns out: Troye Sivan has confirmed that he and Ariana have put their heads and voices together for a new collaboration, and the internet freaked out accordingly.

Troye — who dropped an acoustic version of "My! My! My!" mere hours ago — is thrilled to be teaming up with the pop star, and it appears that he isn't the only one to be doing so in the first few weeks of 2018.

Dua Lipa recently shared a selfie that featured her getting up close and personal with the "Problem" singer.

Though she didn't say anything about teaming up in the studio, one thing's for sure: We all get by with a little help from our friends, but Ariana is definitely taking that to a new level, and we can't wait to hear her new track with Troye.