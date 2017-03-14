Ariana Grande Made A Tearful Return To The Dangerous Woman Tour In Paris

Getty Images

Her fans were there to support her when she got too choked up to sing

On Wednesday night (June 7), Ariana Grande made her return to the Dangerous Woman tour with her first concert since the One Love Manchester benefit for victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

It was an emotional night. Ariana kicked things off with the optimistic, upbeat "Be Alright," but by the time she got to "One Last Time," her feelings had caught up with her. She choked back tears as the crowd sang in her place and cheered her on.

Ariana also performed her moving cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," dedicating it to "my 22 angels" — referring to the 22 fatalities in the attack.

It was a performance that would make Manchester proud.