Ariana Grande Kicks Off Her 2018 By Teasing New Sounds

Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

Two weeks before the close of 2017, Ariana Grande shared clips of her recording in the studio without so much as a peep of the music she's got in the works.

But that was then, and this is 2018: Grande's now posted an oh-so-brief clip of her singing, along with a promise that we can expect her next album in the months to come.

Just before the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, Grande posted the video of various files of her "hmmm"-es, and it basically sounded like a choir of angels gone digital (if a choir of angels favored whistle tones and high ponytails beneath their halos).

That, and the "See you next year," make it pretty clear that the follow-up to Dangerous Woman, which dropped on May 20, 2016.

Will she let us feast our ears on the new stuff before the two-year anniversary of her latest full-length rolls around? Here's hoping, but in the meantime: Get ready, Arianators, 'cause this appears to be your year.