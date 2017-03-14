We Fan Cast Star Wars: The Last Jedi With Your Favorite Rappers

Getty Images

Rappers are nerds. No one with a booming social life would bother to sit in a room for hours, thinking of words that rhyme with other words. That is why rappers love Star Wars. The movie appeals to the inner-obsessive within the modern poet. For example, Kanye rapping, "Star Wars fur / yeah I'm rockin' Chewbacca," is a stunt about sartorial opulence undercut by the overwhelming dorkiness of comparing your fur to a Wookie.

To celebrate the release of the latest entry in the Star Wars saga, here is an alarmingly detailed examination of your favorite Star Wars: The Last Jedi characters as rappers.

Warning: There are more spoilers in this article than there are salt crystals on the surface of Crait.