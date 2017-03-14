Cardi B Makes Chart History Yet Again With ‘Motorsport’

Getty Images

Anyone who wrote Cardi B off as a one-hit wonder has got a big reality check coming their way. That’s because the Grammy-nominated Bronx rapper has kept her hot streak going by once again making history on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Monday (December 18), Migos’s “Motorsport,” featuring Cardi and Nicki Minaj, jumped to No. 6 on the chart. That makes Cardi the first female rapper to ever place in the top 10 with her first three singles. In other words, the girl’s a bonafide hitmaker, and she has the stats to prove it.

As for those other two top 10 singles to Cardi’s name? As you surely remember, her smash hit “Bodak Yellow” hit No. 1 in September, making her the first female rapper to score a solo No. 1 since Lauryn Hill in 1998. Then in October, her collab with G-Eazy and A$AP Rocky, “No Limit,” landed in the top 10 as well.

The only question now is whether Cardi’s oft-delayed debut album can match the hype of her hugely popular singles. But with such an impressive and historic breakout year under her belt, that might not be so important. Congrats, Cardi!