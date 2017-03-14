Drake Reveals A Weird Connection With Tupac During New Verse

Getty Images

The winter skies opened today and rewarded the OVO faithful with new Drake. "Bring It Back," by Trouble and produced by Mike Will Made-It features a standard Drake verse about the 6, loyalty, and expensive things rappers love to gloat about. But what brings this verse over the top is a curious line Drake drops about Tupac — "Do it for the 6 because we started there / I got a girl that used to ride around with 'Pac an' them."

Surely enough, Drake could be referring to various women. In the past, Drake has been linked to Rashida Jones and Madonna. Both stars knew Tupac during his lifetime. Rashida's sister Kidada was Pac's fiancee at the time of his death. The rapper infamously directed vulgar comments to legendary producer and father of Rashida and Kidada, Quincy Jones, in an issue of The Source. The family eventually reconciled with Pac, and Rashida described over the years becoming close with the icon.

In a 2011 Complex cover story, Graham details his thoughts on the actress, who many linked him to at the time.

“Rashida has a beautiful, beautiful spirit," said Drake. "So talented, so funny. I met her at Rihanna’s birthday party. I was DJing and she liked my set.”

Drake and Madonna's history is even more convoluted. Graham made a song named after the pop star on 2015's If You're Reading This It's Too Late, the two infamously locked lips at Coachella two months later, and then Madonna sent shade Drizzy's way soon after the moment went viral.

But Drake wasn't Madonna's first or even most famous moment with a rapper. In the mid-'90s, Tupac and Madonna were reportedly briefly a couple. In a handwritten letter released by TMZ, Pac wrote to Madonna about their failed relationship and his insecurities.

So in short, the rap world is insane and I devoted way too much time breaking down a singular Drake line. You can listen to Trouble's "Bring It Back" at 2DopeBoyz.