Cardi B Warns ‘Fame Ain’t What It Seems’ As ‘Bodak Yellow’ Breaks Another Big Record

Getty Images

Last month, Cardi B made history when her smash single “Bodak Yellow” hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Now, three weeks later, she’s made history again, breaking the record for the longest-running No. 1 single by a solo female rapper, ever.

Per Billboard, “Bodak Yellow” has beaten the record Lauryn Hill set in 1998, when “Doo Wop (That Thing)” held the top spot for two weeks. That’s an admittedly low bar — and one that says a lot about the “boys club” nature of hip-hop — but it’s at least a step forward. Credit to Cardi B for setting a new standard for female rappers who don’t need features to succeed.

Despite her continued chart dominance, Cardi’s hinted on social media that success isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. In her most recent tweets, she wrote, “I feel so down,” “these streets really don’t love you,” and “fame ain’t what it seems.” The Bronx MC is undoubtedly feeling a ton of pressure to make her debut album worth all the hype, but her new Billboard record is apparently helping to lift her spirits. She thanked fans for their continued support on Instagram, writing, “I been having such a sentimental sad day today 😞 But I feel sooo much better now. Thank you everybody for streaming and buying and sharing BODAK YELLOW 😘😘 THIRD WEEK.”

Here’s hoping Cardi feels better soon and keeps smashing well-earned records.