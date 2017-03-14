People Are Naming Their Babies After Kendrick Lamar And Chance the Rapper

Babies love rap. There are videos of the lil' ones being soothed by Notorious B.I.G and 2 Chainz and other clips of tykes rapping so well they'd make Kendrick go... DAMN.
For more proof, we also have Birdman, who usually goes by the nickname Baby, who is different from a new Atlanta rapper named Lil Baby, and the "Cash Me Ousside" girl who happens to be called Bhad Bhabie now. Therefore, it isn't surprising that, according to the BabyCenter — the self-described "No. 1 pregnancy and parenting digital destination" — parents are naming their children after your favorite rappers more than you would think.
Chance the... Infant?
It seems like a lot of new parents are fans of Chance the Rapper. According to BabyCenter's 2017 data, the name "Chance" increased by 21 percent on their list of top boy names. Hopefully the parents of all these new Chances are as willing to show their dance moves with Elmo and the Minions.
Humble and Tumble
Kendrick Lamar's mom is extremely proud of him, evidenced by the Instagram post above. With a 9 percent increase in the popularity of the name "Kendrick," we might be getting a lot more prideful maternal energy in the air.
Never Seen a Ceiling
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy both have reasons to celebrate. The name "Jay" reportedly increased by 3 percent, while "Blue" went up by 14 percent for boys and 9 percent for girls. Overall, parents are also following the trend of naming their kids after colors, with names like Red, Lavender, and Ebony all seeing increases.
Guess Blue Ivy was right on "Blue's Freestyle" when she rapped, "Never seen a ceiling in my whole life." Her influence is through the roof.