People Are Naming Their Babies After Kendrick Lamar And Chance the Rapper

Babies love rap. There are videos of the lil' ones being soothed by Notorious B.I.G and 2 Chainz and other clips of tykes rapping so well they'd make Kendrick go... DAMN.

For more proof, we also have Birdman, who usually goes by the nickname Baby, who is different from a new Atlanta rapper named Lil Baby, and the "Cash Me Ousside" girl who happens to be called Bhad Bhabie now. Therefore, it isn't surprising that, according to the BabyCenter — the self-described "No. 1 pregnancy and parenting digital destination" — parents are naming their children after your favorite rappers more than you would think.