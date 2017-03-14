Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Lil Uzi Vert Talking To Kids On A School Bus Is The Feel-Good Video Of The Day

Today (December 12), Lil Uzi Vert channeled his inner Ms. Frizzle. Uzi wasn't driving a magical school bus, but he did give a group of students the memory of a lifetime. The Luv is Rage rapper cheerfully took time out of his day to talk with a group of students as they were on their way home from school.

In the video, Uzi walks up to the school bus and daps up the surprised students. While a kid films the interaction, Uzi cheerfully asks "What's poppin?"

"What school y'all go to?" asks Uzi as he eats what I can only assume is a lime-flavored ice pop.

Lil Uzi Vert has a history of being great with kids. This summer in Francisville, Philadelphia, Vert filmed a group of children singing his chart-topping hit, "XO Tour Llif3."

Overall, the end of the year has been a massive one for Uzi. In November, he received a Best New Artist nomination at the 2018 Grammys. His breakout hit, "XO Tour Llif3" recently went five times platinum, and he released "The Way Life Goes" video featuring Nicki Minaj. We'll have to wait and see if Uzi receives the Best New Artist Grammy in January. However, if it is left to the kids, we know who they're championing.