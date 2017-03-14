Beyoncé Has Set The Highest Possible Standard For Documenting Maternity Style

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

In case you have been living under a rock, away from Instagram, or both, Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, and she's been using the photo-sharing platform as a medium for documenting her maternity style.

Instead of simply posting outfits she likes, she's been working the images into photo collages and galleries with hand-picked soundtracks to match. For a number of occasions — Mardi Gras! Easter! A girls' day out with her mom and Blue Ivy! — Bey's crafted this kind of social media post with a soul or R&B track to match.

She's feeling herself, and now she's just gone and funked it up.

After heading to the Utah Jazz versus L.A. Clippers game in Los Angeles on April 30, Bey compiled a few shots of her look, which featured a black tux jacket with satin labels and ornate, floral embroidery, mirrored shades, stacks of necklaces, opulent pink lip gloss, and, of course, her baby bump. The song choice for this gallery? The instantly recognizable groove of "Brick House" by The Commodores.

As excited as we are for the Carter twins to arrive — which could be any day now — we're gonna miss Bey's maternity style log, for sure.