Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Had The Most Stylish Easter Egg Hunt Ever

Noam Galai/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV

They didn't bust out the gorgeous pastel gowns they wore to the 2016 MTV VMAs, but Beyoncé and Blue Ivy's mother-daughter coordination skills shone on Easter — and they looked just as beautiful, bunny ears and all.

Beyoncé just posted the latest in a long line of posts that may as well be filed under a Beyoncé Turning Instagram Into A Virtual Art Gallery category all its own. It involves Bey, Blue, Kelly Rowland and her son, Titan, Mama Tina Knowles Lawson, the Easter Bunny, and Bill Withers's R&B classic, "Lovely Day."

As Blue will be helping her little siblings out next Easter, it's so sweet to see these pics of her and her mom hamming it up for the camera as we're due to meet the Carter twins real soon, from the looks of it.

Blue looks all grown up, and Bey is positively radiant in an all-white, floor-length dress that's the picture-perfect representation of maternity glam. Turns out bunny ears can be stylish and silly.