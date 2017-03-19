Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Gave Their Easter Looks A Test Run On Girl's Day Out

Easter is still a few weeks away, but Beyoncé and Blue Ivy tried on some pretty pastel shades for a mommy-daughter-grandma date — and even the Easter Bunny got involved.

Bey's been getting more and more into Snapchat lately, and she shared a new slideshow to Instagram that featured photos from the afternoon she spent with mama Tina Knowles Lawson and a lucky group of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater dancers on March 11.

She and Blue favored the cutest filters — the ones that turned them into cuddly leopards and Cadbury-worthy bunnies — and any shot that showed off their gorgeous pink ensembles.

Like mother, like daughter. Can't wait to see how family outfit coordination goes when the Carter twins make their grand entrance in the coming months.