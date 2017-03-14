Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé isn't a new mom, technically, though she'll be the mom of new babies soon enough, but that didn't stop her from celebrating BFF/Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland new book about all things mommy business.

Rowland celebrated the launch of Whoa Baby!: A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out (and Wonder What the #*$& Just Happened) with a party that had both Bey and Michelle Williams on the guest list, and the trio posed for a fun pic featuring Rowland's latest work.

Also featured are Beyoncé's latest #OOTD shots, which include a head-to-toe glimpse of her chic, simple look of a flowy blush minidress, thigh-high wrap boots, rose gold mirrored shades, and a flashy clutch to tie it all together.

In case you were looking for book club outfit inspo, look no further: Bey's got you covered.