Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Beyoncé Just Took Jewel Tones To A Whole New, Lustrous Level

Beyoncé may be taking it easy these days, but that doesn't mean she's taking it too easy — even in the Big Easy.

Since dropping off the Coachella lineup following a recommendation from her doctors (given, well, babies), Beyoncé's been spending time in New Orleans with Jay Z, Blue Ivy, and her sister, Solange, to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Wednesday night (March 1), she shared a glimpse of a night out with Mr. Carter that involved a sick soundtrack, festive formalwear, and plenty of jewels.

With "Slide" playing in the background, this cute and quick slideshow shows off Bey's gorgeous emerald gown, velvet heels, the rocks she rocked, and a beaming Jay in a dapper suit.

Not like this comes as a surprise to anyone, but man do Bey and Jay know how to have a sharp-lookin' night out.