Ring The Alarm: Beyoncé Is Pregnant! With Twins!

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Beyoncé and Jay Z's family is "growing by two" this 2017. Yep, that's right. The Carters are having TWINS. Oh my god.

Bey broke the happy news Wednesday (February 1) on Instagram, where she shared the baby bump photo to end all baby bump photos. Dressed in glamorous undies and swathed by a pale green veil, she sits among a majestic patch of flowers. She's basically an expecting woodland fairy.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," B captioned the pic. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

Hopefully Blue Ivy is ready to be a big sister. Sure, she'll soon have to share the spotlight with her baby siblings, but at least she'll have someone new to practice her makeup application techniques on. Perhaps North and Saint West can show her the ropes.