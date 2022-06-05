Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

Family's Here: These MTV Stars Are At The 2022 Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, The Challenge and Ridiculousness are nominees at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. And, with the hopes of possibly receiving a coveted Golden Popcorn award, several cast members from the aforementioned series made a grand entrance at the annual pop culture event. It's T-Shirt Red Carpet Time!

Check out the MTV talent below, and do not miss the MTV Movie & TV Awards and MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED beginning at 8/7c.