Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Welcome A Baby Daughter — See Her Adorably Tiny Hand

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are officially parents!

Back in April, reports dropped that Hadid was pregnant, and she later confirmed it in an interview on The Tonight Show. And late Wednesday night (September 24), the pair shared the good news that Hadid had given birth to a baby daughter over the weekend.

"Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world," Hadid wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of a tiny hand in a little baby blanket. "So in love."

Malik, meanwhile, mentioned being at a loss for words. "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful," he wrote. "[T]o try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

His photo, too, captures the impossibly small measure of her hand gripping his much larger, and much more tattooed one.

It's the first child for both Malik, 27, and Hadid, 25. The pair have been together on and off since 2015, when they reportedly met on the set of his steamy "Pillowtalk" video.

That song officially kicked off Malik's solo career in early 2016, not quite a year after his departure from One Direction; two years later, his song "Let Me" was written about his relationship with Hadid. "And if you let me be your man / Then I'll take care of you," he sings on the track, "for the rest of my life / For the rest of yours."

And speaking of music, early Thursday morning (September 25), Malik also shared that his new single "Better" will be out on Friday — complete with a fan art-recalling single cover that positions him as a Gundam warrior with red hair and pointy elven ears.

Read the new parents' sweet messages above. Congrats to them!