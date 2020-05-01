Gigi Hadid Confirms Pregnancy With Zayn Malik In Touching Tonight Show Appearance

Getty Images

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are going to be parents! The supermodel confirmed her pregnancy in a prerecorded interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday evening (April 30).

Prior to the show's airing, an advanced clip was posted to YouTube. When welcoming Hadid, Fallon began by excitedly congratulating her "on expecting a baby."

"Thank you so much," she replied, video-chatting from her family's Pennsylvania farm, where she has been isolating with Malik and her sister, Bella. "Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support."

The group celebrated Gigi's 25th birthday earlier in the week in what many fans speculated was also as a gender-reveal party. She reveals that her birthday cake, which was shaped like a giant bagel, was inspired by her latest cravings: "My craving has been everything bagels."

The news comes after much speculation, following TMZ's initial report on Tuesday (April 28) and a prior confirmation on Thursday (April 30) from Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, to Dutch TV program, RTL Boulevard. Per an Instagam post shared by the outlet, she said: "I’m excited to become Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

The supermodel, 25, and former One Direction singer, 27, first got together in 2015, after she starred in his video for "Pillow Talk." They announced their split in 2018 and, after dating on and off throughout the years, reconciled in early 2020.