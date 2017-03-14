Zayn Reveals He Wrote 'Let Me' About Gigi Hadid

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

💔 'I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life' 💔

Zayn Malik's "Let Me" is bittersweet. The song is about loving someone for the rest of your life, but was released shortly after Zayn and Gigi Hadid announced their breakup on social media in March. In a new phone interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Malik divulged that the song was written while he was still in a relationship with Hadid.

“[I wrote 'Let Me'] about seven or eight months ago," Malik said. "I was in love and I think that's pretty evident and I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life and times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it."

On "Let Me," Malik sings, "And if you let me be your man / Then I'll take care of you, you / For the rest of my life, for the rest of yours." While forever didn't come to pass, Zayn did describe his time with Hadid as "incredibly meaningful" in a statement released on Twitter. Hadid shared a similar sentiment.

Earlier in the interview, Zayn also discussed penning all the lyrics on his new album and rehearsing for his upcoming tour.

"I’m really excited," Zayn said. "I wrote the song ["Let Me"] earlier this year. I've been working on the album for just over a year. I wrote everything myself — I'm super proud of it. At the minute, I’m in rehearsals for my tour…I’m really excited for that and to finally get out there and perform on stage."

We're excited as well, Zayn.