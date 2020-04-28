Getty Images

The world is about to get a whole lot more gorgeous, because Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly having a baby.

The news comes via TMZ, who reported on Tuesday afternoon (April 28) that the famously on-again off-again couple are expecting their first child together. According to the outlet, multiple "family sources" confirmed that Hadid is pregnant and that it is unclear whether the two know their baby's gender. Us Weekly also reported the news, but neither Hadid nor Malik has publicly confirmed anything.

The supermodel, 25, and the former One Direction singer, 27, first coupled up in 2015, announced their split in March 2018, and have since dated on and off. After a brief break last year, they rekindled their relationship around the holidays and were spotted out together in January. Fans got confirmation of their renewed romance on Valentine's Day when Hadid posted a photo of the singer on her Instagram Story, captioned, "HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm."

Just this past weekend, Malik made a rare appearance on Hadid's Instagram when she shared a slew of photos from her 25th birthday celebration in Pennsylvania, where they're quarantining at her family's farmhouse. In one post, Hadid holds up big "25" balloons while posing alongside Malik and her sister Bella.

While we await official confirmation about Zayn (Zaddy?) and Gigi's alleged baby news, check out some reactions from fans who are already anticipating the cuteness ahead.