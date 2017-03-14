Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Confirm Their Breakup In Separate, Heartbreaking Statements

Getty Images

After more than two years of wowing us with their joint style slayage, PDA-heavy Insta posts, and possible tribute tattoos, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have broken up.

Not long after rumors of their split started swirling on Tuesday (March 13) — spurred by fans noticing that Malik had unfollowed Hadid on Instagram — Malik confirmed the news in a rare statement.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” he wrote on Twitter. “She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.”

Hadid also commented on the split in her own statement, writing, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years .. not only in the relationship, but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

The 22-year-old supermodel and 25-year-old singer first got together in November 2015 after meeting at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party. Rumors of their relationship intensified after Hadid starred in Malik’s steamy “Pillowtalk” music video in January 2016, and they eventually made their red carpet debut as a couple at that year’s Met Gala. The two took a brief break that spring, but rekindled their romance in the summer and had been going strong ever since.

The stylish couple’s last Instagram post together was from Malik’s birthday on January 12. Hadid posted a tribute to him, writing, “love this man more than I could ever put into words, & am inspired by his drive to be and do better everyday ✨ cheers to YOUR YEAR my @zayn - happiest happiest birthday & 25th year of life !! I’m proud to be by your side.”

The two were also photographed out together that day in one of their final — and perhaps most iconic — joint street style outings. R.I.P. Zigi.