Lady Gaga Will Officially Drop Chromatica Just In Time For Summer

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T

So far, Lady Gaga's rollout for Chromatica, her long-awaited sixth studio album announced earlier this year, has had to weather some unexpected speed bumps. After debuting infectious new single "Stupid Love" in February alongside a video rife with space looks, Gaga took a step back, announcing she was delaying the album's release. "It just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," she wrote in late March.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for every bit of new Chromatica information available. Gaga herself appeared on the One World: Together At Home telecast to sing a cover of "Smile," then even released a confirmed album tracklist, revealing collaborations with Ariana Grande and Blackpink. Now, we know when we can expect to hear those team-ups in full.

On Wednesday (May 6), Gaga unveiled that Chromatica will officially be out later this month, on May 29.

"The journey continues," she wrote alongside the announcement. "You can officially join me on #Chromatica on May 29."

In addition to the Grande and Blackpink collabs, Elton John is featured on the album, as are producers like Bloodpop and Max Martin, who both had a hand in "Stupid Love." Bloodpop and Gaga herself are the album's executive producers.

Though the album's writing likely precedes the pandemic, Gaga told Paper magazine her hopes for what the power of the songs can do. "I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile," she said. "I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments."

For those keeping track at home, May 29 is just over three weeks away, which means that after some delay, Chromatica will finally be here in time for the summer. It'll undoubtedly be a different kind of summer — but with Gaga, it can at least feel more like a celebration. Check out her announcement above.