Lady Gaga Reveals Official Chromatica Tracklist, Featuring Ariana Grande And Blackpink

Getty Images

Congrats, Little Monsters: Lady Gaga saw your leaked Chromatica tracklists, so she decided to do you a solid by sharing the official thing.

Gaga fired up her Instagram on Wednesday (April 22) to post the entire 16-track rundown for her upcoming sixth album, which includes lead single "Stupid Love" as well as three different songs titled "Chromatica" (because Gaga is nothing if not committed). But the real excitement is in the album's now-confirmed collaborations: Ariana Grande on a song called "Rain On Me," Elton John on "Sine From Above," and K-pop superstars Blackpink on "Sour Candy." Additional, intriguing titles include "Free Woman," "Fun Tonight," and "Plastic Doll."

Gaga's announcement comes just hours after fans noticed a new listing for Chromatica on Target's website, which included an image of the album's back cover that revealed the entire deluxe edition tracklist. Sadly, that was just the latest leak to plague the Chromatica rollout. "Stupid Love" surfaced over a month before its official release, and the album's fierce, sci-fi artwork leaked earlier this month before Gaga had the chance to share it herself.

The only sour news? We still have no idea when we'll be able to hear Chromatica in full. The album was originally slated for release on April 10, but it's now sitting in purgatory due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic," Gaga wrote in a note shared on Twitter, adding that she would announce the album's new release date at a later time.

In the meantime, Little Monsters, Blinks, and Arianators (and, uh, whatever Elton John's stans are called?) are thrilled with Wednesday's news. Check out some of the best reactions below, and peep Gaga's entire tracklist at the bottom of this post.

1. "Chromatica I"

2. "Alice"

3. Stupid Love"

4. "Rain On Me" (with Ariana Grande)

5. "Free Woman"

6. "Fun Tonight"

7. "Chromatica II"

8. "911"

9. "Plastic Doll"

10. "Sour Candy" (with BLACKPINK)

11. "Enigma"

12. "Replay"

13. "Chromatica III"

14. "Sine From Above" (with Elton John)

15. "1,000 Doves"

16. "Babylon"