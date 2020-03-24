Sorry, Kindness Punks: Lady Gaga's Chromatica Has Been Postponed

Getty Images

We all want Lady Gaga's "Stupid Love," but it looks like we're going to be waiting a bit longer.

The Grammy winner officially announced she has postponed her upcoming sixth album Chromatica on Tuesday (March 24) in a lengthy message to fans on social media.

"I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I've made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica," she wrote. "I will announce a new 2020 release date soon."

"This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic." The pop star added that she hopes fans are "staying safe" while practicing "social distancing" as she attested she wished to find "solutions" during what is undoubtedly a difficult time for artists and fans.

Gaga then detailed some of the "fun surprises" she had in store for fans alongside the launch of Chromatica, including a "secret Coachella set." She's still planning to share "some" of what she had in store soon enough, however.

Additionally, she divulged she had to postpone several Vegas-based shows from April 30 to May 11 "due to guidelines about public gatherings from the CDC." The Chromatica Ball set for this summer, however, is still on at the moment.

"To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad," Gaga concluded her statement. "But I also know that as a fan base...as a family..we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times."