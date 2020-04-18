Lady Gaga Has The World Ready To 'Smile' With Cozy 'One World: Together At Home' Intro

YouTube/Global Citizen

All day on Saturday (April 18), celebrities, artists, activists, and more have been broadcasting from home as part of Global Citizen's One World: Together At Home special. We saw intimate, uplifting performances from Niall Horan, Kesha, Charlie Puth, and others — but it wasn't until the show's primary telecast kicked off that we heard from one of the loudest voices in this entire endeavor: Lady Gaga.

The talent showcase of the One World event, which was organized to celebrate COVID-19 frontline workers and raise funds for the global response, was curated by Gaga herself. Fittingly, her voice was one of the first we heard when the program began. "Tonight is not a fundraiser, so put your wallets away," she said in a message before the show began, calling the special "our love letter to the world." "The artists are here to say thank you."

Then, to remind us that there's still so much to be thankful for — namely the frontline workers — she covered "Smile," the Charlie Chaplin tune famously recorded by Nat King Cole. Because she's Lady Gaga, she imbued it with all the wonderful cabaret theatricality this moment deserves.

Seated at a gorgeous white piano in striped pants and a red lip, Gaga banged out the tune as candles burned atop the keys, setting a rather large mood. "I care so much about all of the medical workers who are putting their lives at risk for us right now," she said before diving in.

"I think of them every day, I pray for them every day, and I'm also thinking of all of you who are at home who are wondering when this is all going to be different. What I'd like to do tonight, if I can, is just give you the permission to, for a moment."

As one of the first voices of the show, Gaga's was one of joy in spite of hardship. "Smile though your heart is aching / Smile even though it's breaking," she sang in a jazzy timbre, accompanying herself on a gorgeous white piano. "When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by / If you smile through your fear and sorrow." That's how One World began, with a tone of gratitude and celebration. Find more about information about One World right here.