Lady Gaga's Chromatica Isn't A Planet, It's Inside Of Your Heart

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AT&T )

Lady Gaga isn't one of us anymore. She's more than a human ahead of the release of her sixth studio album, Chromatica, that's set to drop on April 10.

Just look at her new Paper magazine cover where her bare body is covered in all manner of electrical wires and robotic accessories, like some kind of vengeful automaton ghost. When calculators go to sleep after watching horror movies, she haunts their nightmares.

But, enough about Lady Gadget's mechanical makeup. The pop star's cover story offers the first real details about her forthcoming album to build an entire picture around "Stupid Love," its first single that dropped last month. In short, Gaga wants Chromatica to have a distinct mood. It's going to make you happy.

Gaga's music has always been bold and vibrant pop that acts as a mood ring for whichever song that you put on. For Chromatica, Gaga's motivation was to focus on happiness and stay away from the other emotions to make people turn those frowns upside down. "I will do whatever it takes to make the world dance and smile," she said. "I want to put out a record that forces people to rejoice even in their saddest moments."

The reason for this is because Gaga's been at those lowest periods, and now, although she's at a much happier place in her life, she hasn't forgotten. "Yeah, I live in Chromatica, it took a minute to get here, but that doesn't mean I don't remember what happened," she said. "So if you're in pain and listening to this music, just know that I know what it's like to be in pain. And I know what it's like to also not let it ruin your life."

Reading that, you might be wondering why Chromatica is referred to as a place. Well, Chromatica is more than just an album, it's a planet, a plane of existence, a special location that you're all invited to. And guess where it exists? You won't find it in a textbook, on a map, or on Google, anywhere. "It's right here," she said, pointing to her heart. "I might sound silly, but I'm on it right now — I'm not on another planet. If you see and listen to Chromatica, and you want to live there too, you're invited."

Are you ready to join Gaga inside of your heart? Check out more about Chromatica at the cover story link up above.