The First Stranger Things 4 Teaser Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Character

Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Season 3 of Stranger Things.

Somewhere in the snowy mountains of Soviet-era Russia, he's alive. And he's not happy.

The first official teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 is an exciting one for fans, as it reveals the return of a character many of us thought was lost – but as it turns out, he's alive and well.

We're taking Hopper (David Harbour), of course, who we last believed to have been killed at the end of Season 3 in an explosion. But he's here, in the flesh, toiling away with a shaved head – without his mustache, even – in a Soviet work camp.

He was "the American" referenced previously at Season 3's close, as many of us predicted, of course, and it looks like he's been held prisoner for some time.

"We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

"Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything..."

The Duffer Brothers confirmed the fourth season of Stranger Things in September 2019, but this is the first true look we've had at what's to come for the Netflix series. Unfortunately, despite giving us a sneak peek at Hopper's fate, the brothers didn't divulge when Season 4 is coming.

"Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American," they concluded in their statement.

We'll all be waiting to see how Hopper is going to get himself out of this mess, and whether he gets his mustache back.