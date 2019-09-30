Stranger Things 4 Officially Confirmed, Teases 'We're Not In Hawkins Anymore'

Netflix

Netflix has officially announced the fourth season of Stranger Things, and it looks like things are certainly about to get...stranger.

Netflix just came out of the gate swinging with a quick teaser both confirming Season 4 and foreshadowing what it might look like when it finally arrives. According to this teaser, Stranger Things 4 is going to be moving out of the small town of Hawkins, Indiana.

This new plot detail was already teased during the end of the last season, where we saw the Byers family moving to another location. There was also an enigmatic post-credits scene that took place in Russia that we still have questions about – namely about Hopper. What's going on with him, anyway? We thought his fate was sealed, but that may not be the case.

Netflix confirmed that showrunners and creators The Duffer Brothers were also signed on to a new multi-year deal that should mean great things for Stranger Things fans.

“The Duffer Brothers have captivated viewers around the world with Stranger Things and we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with them to bring their vivid imaginations to other film and series projects our members will love,” Netflix offered in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what The Duffer Brothers have in store when they step outside the world of The Upside Down.”

“From our first pitch meeting to the release of Stranger Things 3, the entire team at Netflix has been nothing short of sensational, providing us with the kind of support, guidance, and creative freedom we always dreamed about," The Duffer Brothers said in the same release. "We can’t wait to tell many more stories together — beginning, of course, with a return trip to Hawkins!"

So we'll be headed back to Hawkins again in the future, it seems. But where will this season take place? We already have so many questions. There's no release date just yet for when we can expect the new episodes, but hopefully it'll all come together soon. We're already salivating for more, and yes, we still miss Alexei.