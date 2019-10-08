Netflix

David Harbour Called Up The Duffer Brothers To See What's Up With Stranger Things' Hopper

If you were left wondering what Hopper's ultimate fate was supposed to be by the end of Stranger Things Season 3, you weren't the only one.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 3.

David Harbour, who portrays Hopper on Stranger Things, made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers with the same burning questions in mind. Only for David, who, let's face it, probably already knows the answer, help was just a phone call away.

"Well, here's the thing. I always knew that Hopper had to make a sacrifice. Like, he's a jerk, and he also needs to pay for that in some way," said Harbour during the segment. "So I thought he'd make the sacrifice." But then he read over the script, and discovered the scene that had so many talking: a post-credits scene finds a few guards in what appears to be a Russian prison discussing an "American," and he believed it could be him.

"I was like, ‘Oh, clearly I'm the American.' And then I haven't gotten many phone calls," he continued. Seth Meyers suggested that the Duffer Brothers are the ones who ultimately know the truth about the situation, which prompted Harbour to give them a call. He FaceTimed then during the middle of his chat with Seth.

"Am I dead?" he asked. "Is Hopper dead?"

"I mean, we're still figuring it out, David," Ross Duffer replied. What else could you say in that situation?

"You guys are a ton of help. Really wonderful work. Good luck with season four," replied Harbour, playfully annoyed.

It was a promising and funny stunt, but we still have no idea whether we should expect Hopper back or not. We already lost Alexei. If it's all the same to us, we'd rather not have lost Hopper for sure, too.